Arkansas House committee advances bill to end affirmative action
This story is from our partner Little Rock Public Radio.
An Arkansas House committee has advanced a bill to end affirmative action programs in the state. Sponsors of Senate Bill 3 said the legislation will “prohibit preferential treatment” based on factors including race and gender. At the meeting of the House Committee on State Agencies Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Nicole Clowney of Fayetteville said the bill could negatively impact hiring practices. She said some positions rely on applicants with specific cultural backgrounds, such as school liaisons to Latino and Marshallese families.