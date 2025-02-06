© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas House committee advances bill to end affirmative action

By Little Rock Public Radio ,
Casey Mann
Published February 6, 2025 at 6:19 PM CST
Canva Stock

This story is from our partner Little Rock Public Radio.

An Arkansas House committee has advanced a bill to end affirmative action programs in the state. Sponsors of Senate Bill 3 said the legislation will “prohibit preferential treatment” based on factors including race and gender. At the meeting of the House Committee on State Agencies Yesterday, Democratic Rep. Nicole Clowney of Fayetteville said the bill could negatively impact hiring practices. She said some positions rely on applicants with specific cultural backgrounds, such as school liaisons to Latino and Marshallese families.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas Senate
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content