Crystal Bridges marks closing of 'American Sunrise' installation

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is planning a weekend next month to mark the closing of “American Sunrise,” a special installation of Indigenous art. Curator Jordan Poorman Cooke will host a discussion with three artists Saturday, March 22. Sunday morning, the museum will host a trio of films for the Cherokee Nation Showcase, followed by a panel discussion. The first film will be screened at 11 a.m. At 4 p.m. Joy Harjo, the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States, will talk about art, poetry, history and storytelling. The gallery talk on March 22 and the films on March 23 are free and open to the public. Joy Harjo’s talk Sunday afternoon requires an advance ticket from the Crystal Bridges website.