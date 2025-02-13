© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Crystal Bridges marks closing of 'American Sunrise' installation

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published February 13, 2025 at 7:03 PM CST

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is planning a weekend next month to mark the closing of “American Sunrise,” a special installation of Indigenous art. Curator Jordan Poorman Cooke will host a discussion with three artists Saturday, March 22. Sunday morning, the museum will host a trio of films for the Cherokee Nation Showcase, followed by a panel discussion. The first film will be screened at 11 a.m. At 4 p.m. Joy Harjo, the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States, will talk about art, poetry, history and storytelling. The gallery talk on March 22 and the films on March 23 are free and open to the public. Joy Harjo’s talk Sunday afternoon requires an advance ticket from the Crystal Bridges website.

Ozarks at Large Crystal Bridges Museum of American ArtCherokee NationIndigenous Peoples
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
