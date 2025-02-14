New Jones Center report shows 10% visitor increase in 2024
The Jones Center in Springdale experienced a nearly 10% growth in visitors last year, according to their community impact report.
Jill Souell, director of marketing and communications at the Jones Center, said the growth can be attributed to an increase in ticketed art events, classes and summer camps.
The center also reported a 13% growth in membership and a 35% financial increase in support for the center’s “Access for All” scholarships.