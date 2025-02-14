© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

New Jones Center report shows 10% visitor increase in 2024

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published February 14, 2025 at 4:05 PM CST
Courtesy / Jones Center Community Impact Report

The Jones Center in Springdale experienced a nearly 10% growth in visitors last year, according to their community impact report.

Jill Souell, director of marketing and communications at the Jones Center, said the growth can be attributed to an increase in ticketed art events, classes and summer camps.

The center also reported a 13% growth in membership and a 35% financial increase in support for the center’s “Access for All” scholarships.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Jones Center
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content