Jones Center
The Jones Center in Springdale is using a Design Excellence Grant from the Walton Family Foundation to shape the future of the campus. Up to three local…
During the COVID shutdown, the Jones Center in Springdale has had a chance to update some of it's amenities inside the main building. Now, with a design…
Governor Asa Hutchinson was in Springdale Wednesday morning to meet with regional city and county officials, school administrators and business community…
The Arkansas Minority Health Commission will sponsor a Community Health Forum at 5 p.m., January 17 at The Jones Center in Springdale. Health…
Officials gathered on the southeast section of The Jones Center campus yesterday to host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Runway Bike Park. The project…
The Jones Center in Springdale recently received a $1.1 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation to construct a mountain bike skills park on three…
An event this weekend took to the ice at the Jones Center for a good cause.
Last week, the Jones Center in Springdale hosted Special Olympics Arkansas' annual Winter Games. The nonprofit organization provides athletic competition…
The Jones Center today announced the official end to their fundraising campaign.
Students begin to lose gains made throughout the academic year almost as soon as the final bell rings for summer vacation. An open forum tomorrow at the…