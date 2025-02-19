© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Preparing for the future at the Smart Growth for Water Resources Conference

By Jack Travis
Published February 19, 2025 at 2:53 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Beaver Watershed Alliance

As northwest Arkansas’ population steadily climbs toward the 1 million mark, local leaders, policy-makers and conservationists must plan for how that growth will affect our region’s water resources. Therefore, the Beaver Watershed Alliance is hosting the Smart Growth for Water Resources Conference April 2-3.

To preview the event, the BWA joined forces with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership to host a podcast called Smart Growth Table Talks, available for free on YouTube. As a fellow podcaster, the project piqued our interest and Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reached out to the BWA’s Executive Director, Becky Roark, to discuss the conference and Smart Growth.

Tags
Ozarks at Large InfrastructureWaterBeaver Watershed AllianceIllinois River Watershed Partnership
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
