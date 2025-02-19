Preparing for the future at the Smart Growth for Water Resources Conference

As northwest Arkansas’ population steadily climbs toward the 1 million mark, local leaders, policy-makers and conservationists must plan for how that growth will affect our region’s water resources. Therefore, the Beaver Watershed Alliance is hosting the Smart Growth for Water Resources Conference April 2-3.

To preview the event, the BWA joined forces with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership to host a podcast called Smart Growth Table Talks, available for free on YouTube. As a fellow podcaster, the project piqued our interest and Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reached out to the BWA’s Executive Director, Becky Roark, to discuss the conference and Smart Growth.