Onyx Coffee Lab in Rogers ranked second-best coffee shop in the world

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:56 PM CST
Onyx Coffee Lab in Rogers was ranked as the second-best coffee shop in the world by the website theworldsbestcoffeeshops.com. The only shop ranked above Onyx in the 2025 poll was Toby’s Estate Coffee Roasters in Chippendale, Sydney, Australia. Other coffee shops ranked in the top 10 are located in Austria, Norway, Malaysia, Singapore, France and Colombia. The next highest-ranked American coffee shop on the list is Prevail Coffee in Montgomery, Alabama, ranked 15th.

