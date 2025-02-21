Bill requiring National Human Trafficking Hotline signs passes committee
A bill mandating signs that provide information about the National Human Trafficking Hotline in certain places advanced through the Arkansas legislature Thursday, Feb. 20. HB14-74 would require an 8-by-11-inch sign explaining the hotline to be prominently placed at bus and train stations, airports, strip clubs, and privately owned truck stops within a quarter mile of the interstate. The bill passed unanimously through the Arkansas House Judiciary Committee and now heads to the full House for a vote.