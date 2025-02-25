Arkansas Senate passes bill to protect religious rights in public schools
A bill to create the ‘Religious Rights at Public Schools Act of 2025’ passed through an Arkansas Senate committee on a narrow vote Monday morning. The bill would allow students and employees of any religion to pray, assemble, study and promote their faith at public schools. It would also allow for school districts to offer classes that provide quote “academic study of the Bible." Speaking in favor of the bill, Toni Rose of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, said the bill aimed to clarify religious rights of individuals in public schools.