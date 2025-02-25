Author provides guide on combatting Christian nationalism in new book

The term “Christian Nationalism” is not new, but it has been increasingly prominent in public discussions over the past decade. In the summer of 2019, the organization Christians Against Christian Nationalism was established. Amanda Tyler, an attorney and the executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, is the lead organizer of this initiative. She is also the author of the book titled “How to End Christian Nationalism.”

This weekend, she will be the featured speaker in the Tippy McMichael Lecture Series at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the book and her lecture.