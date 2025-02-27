© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Bill requiring Arkansas students to view fetal development video fails

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published February 27, 2025 at 4:24 PM CST
Canva Stock

An effort to require Arkansas students to view a video on fetal development failed once again in the state legislature yesterday. In its current form, House Bill 1180 would require public schools to show footage of a fetal ultrasound, as well as an educational video detailing fetal organ development. The bill previously required students to view a video called “Meet Baby Olivia,” an AI-generated film by a controversial pro-life group. Much of Wednesday's debate centered on the timeline of fetal development from either conception or missed-menstruation, which Arkansas Surgeon General Doctor Kay Chandler cited when speaking in favor of the bill.

The video says that with much help, many fetuses can survive outside the womb at 20 weeks, while many applied cases place that marker at 22 weeks. This conflict in timelines could be confusing for children, said Chad Taylor, a Little Rock OBGYN who spoke against the bill.

The bill failed on a roll call vote.

Ozarks at Large
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
