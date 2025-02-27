Considering loneliness, wellness, unity with Vivek Murthy, Ma family

Loneliness, wellness, and unity were the main topics of a gathering at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. The discussion featured former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, documentarian Nicholas Ma and musician Yo-Yo Ma. Before their conversation, which actor and humanitarian Alfre Woodard moderated, the three participants met with reporters to share their mutual interest in addressing loneliness.

Nicholas Ma directed the films "Won't You Be My Neighbor?" which explores the life and career of Fred Rogers, and "Leap of Faith," which follows a diverse group of Christian leaders working together for a year to build connections based on kindness. Vivek Murthy, who served as the 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States, is also the author of "Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World." Nicholas Ma expressed that he, his father Yo-Yo, and Vivek Murthy share a common interest in fostering unity, which he believes is a goal that billions of people around the world aspire to achieve.