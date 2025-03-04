© 2025 KUAF
Rep. Womack seeks to protect local radio stations nationwide

Published March 4, 2025 at 2:30 PM CST
Canva Stock

Last month, Republican Congressman Steve Womack from Rogers reintroduced a concurrent resolution called the “Local Radio Freedom Act.” KUAF is a local radio station, so this caught the attention of Ozarks at Large reporters.

This resolution states that Congress should not impose any new performance fees, taxes, royalties, or other charges on local radio stations for broadcasting sound recordings over the air. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reached out to Rep. Womack for more information.

