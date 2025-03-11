© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

OZ Trails shows plans for chairlift-assisted mountain bike park in Bella Vista

By Daniel Caruth
Published March 11, 2025 at 2:30 PM CDT
Daniel Caruth
/
kuaf

Bella Vista will officially be getting a new gravity bike park. The mountain bike park will have nearly 20 miles of trails, a base area with retail and restaurant space, and a Poma-leitner high-speed chairlift system. OZ Trails and its parent company, Runway Group - owned by Walmart heirs Tom and Steuart Walton - held an open house last week to show off the design and infrastructure of the park, which will be built off Highway 71 between Bella Vista and Bentonville.

