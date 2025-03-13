A discovery in mar's red dust explains part of the planet's history

In a recent study published in Nature, planetary scientist Vincent Chevrier and his team have identified ferrihydrite in Martian red dust. This provides evidence of ancient cold and icy conditions on Mars and offers new insights into the planet's history. Ozark at Large's Jack Travis speaks with Chevrier about the importance of this discovery.

Chevrier conducts his research at the University of Arkansas Center for Space and Planetary Sciences and visited the Bruce and Ann Applegate News Studio One to discuss his work with Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis. Chevrier says this new research builds on his previous work studying brines and their stability on Mars, along with other theories and discoveries made by scientists before him.