Research
-
On Tuesday, the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation announced it was awarding the University of Arkansas $194.7 million to establish the Institute…
-
Today Pete talks with Dulce Diaz Benitez, a doctoral student in clinical psychology at the University of Arkansas Department of Psychological Sciences,…
-
After a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico City Sept. 19, a group of researchers including Clint Wood, an assistant professor of civil engineering at…
-
A study from the University of Arkansas shows that exercise may help prevent insulin resistance, a precursor to Type 2 diabetes. Two UA researchers, Megan…
-
This week Timothy Muldoon, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Arkansas, will deliver a public preview of his seminar…
-
Arkansas is home to a dedicated computer network designed to foster collaboration among education and research interests within and outside of the state.…
-
While many universities are struggling to keep labs open, the University of Arkansas has had success.
-
Drought and bugs can cause stress in plants. Researchers in Arkansas and Missouri received a grant to use imaging to improve the heartiness and durability…