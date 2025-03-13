© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Legislation proposes implementing working group to better primary care

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 13, 2025 at 1:51 PM CDT

A piece of legislation introduced in this session of the Arkansas General Assembly would create a working group to better understand the primary care system in Arkansas and its effects on health care in the state. The legislation is sponsored by Senator Missy Irvin of Mountain View and Representative Lee Johnson of Greenwood. Dr. Lonnie Robinson, a primary care physician who has practiced for the the past 25 years in Mountain Home and says he’s been part of a group of primary care physicians working group developing the initiative for the past two years. Senate Bill 264 has received a DO PASS recommendation from the Senate Public Health Welfare and Labor Committee.

Ozarks at Large Healthcare WorkersPoliticsLegislationArkansas Legislative Session
