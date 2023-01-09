Arkansas Legislative Session

-
An Arkansas lawmaker wants drag shows regulated.
-
Much of the talk during the first week of the Arkansas Legislature's session centered on education. But another big topic, health, also needs attention. State Senator Missy Irvin (R-Mtn. View) talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business & Politics, about Medicaid enrollment and more.
-
On today's show, Buddy Shute and the Motivators album "You Gotta Move" is the record to represent the region at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Michael Tilley, executive editor of Talk Business & Politics, covers persistent water leaks in Fort Smith, commercial tonnage and a record-setting year in construction. Plus, wrapping up the week's news and more.
-
As we wrap up a busy week, we look back on early action by the Arkansas state legislature, Gov. Sanders' education priorities and updates on flu cases across the state.
-
Software development firm Metova is moving its headquarters from Franklin, Tennessee, to Bentonville. Paul Gatling, contributing reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, spoke with Metova's CEO Josh Smith about the company, the move and hiring more employees. Plus, Scott Spradley, Tyson Food's Chief Technology Officer, left the company and more.
-
The newly sworn in Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wasted no time getting to work. She spoke to the state legislature and signed seven new executive orders, ranging from a hiring freeze on state entities to the removal of the term "Latinx" on state documents.
-
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the first woman to be elected governor of Arkansas. Just before her inauguration, she talked with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about education.