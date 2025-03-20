© 2025 KUAF
Three finalists announced for Fort Smith Public Schools superintendent

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published March 20, 2025 at 3:46 PM CDT
Courtesy / Fort Smith Public Schools press release

The Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education made recommendations Wednesday night for three superintendent finalists.

All three finalists currently work in public education in Arkansas. Martin Mayhan is the deputy superintendent of Fort Smith Public Schools, Ann Martfeld is an assistant superintendent at Pea Ridge School District and Jason Black is deputy superintendent of Conway Public Schools.

Interviews are scheduled to take place early next month.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
