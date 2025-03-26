© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Pregnancy+ connects new mothers with health services, information

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 26, 2025 at 12:56 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Ingeborg, Royal Phillips

Arkansas ranks 50th in maternal mortality and 50th in infant mortality. Bentonville-based Ingeborg Initiatives is teaming up with Royal Phillips, a Netherlands-based tech company, to develop a free Arkansas-specific app for new and expecting mothers to get information about services, improve health literacy and connect to health care. Anna Koelsch, director at Ingeborg Initiatives, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about Pregnancy+ this week.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
