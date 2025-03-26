Pregnancy+ connects new mothers with health services, information
Arkansas ranks 50th in maternal mortality and 50th in infant mortality. Bentonville-based Ingeborg Initiatives is teaming up with Royal Phillips, a Netherlands-based tech company, to develop a free Arkansas-specific app for new and expecting mothers to get information about services, improve health literacy and connect to health care. Anna Koelsch, director at Ingeborg Initiatives, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about Pregnancy+ this week.