Ozarks at Large

UofA alum explores dark, tender stories in debut collection "Night Watch"

By Daniel Caruth
Published March 26, 2025 at 12:44 PM CDT
Missouri-based author Mathew Goldberg's debut short story collection "Night Watch" hits shelves this week with a book launch at Two Friends Books in Bentonville on Friday, March 28, at 6 p.m.

The engineer-turned-writer considers the launch a homecoming of sorts—he received his M.F.A in creative writing from the University of Arkansas in 2008. Goldberg spoke with Ozarks at Large about his path to fiction writing, how he crafts his characters and what readers can expect from "Night Watch."

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
