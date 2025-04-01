© 2025 KUAF
Wash. Co. Historical Society releases updated Annotated Bibliography on Black Settlers

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:25 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Butler Center for Arkansas Studies, Central Arkansas Library System

The Washington County Historical Society is releasing an updated version of the Annotated Bibliography on Black Settlers of Washington County, Arkansas. The new version lists more than 100 pieces of research, including print, audio and video, documenting the Black settlers of Washington County. Many people worked on the project, which was led by J. B. Hogan, a writer and historian.

Yesterday, J. B. Hogan came to the Carver Center for Public Radio to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the document. He says materials cataloged in the bibliography cover pre-Civil War experiences and were written as far back as the late 19th century.

Ozarks at Large Black HistoryArkansas HistoryWashington CountyWashington County Historical Society
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
