Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

XNA unveils diaper vending machines

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:22 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Diaper Concierge

We could make a list of items that you really need when you need them.

BandAids, maybe. Shoelaces, perhaps. How about diapers? Flyers needing emergency diapers at Northwest Arkansas National Airport now have a place to get one, no matter the time of day. Restrooms near Gate A3 at XNA now have vending machines called Diaper Concierge, which dispense diapers and other related items.

Erin England is the CEO of Diaper Concierge, based in Dallas. She told Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams that she got the idea for a diaper vending machine when her then-infant daughter had what she calls a “classic blow-out situation.”

Tags
Ozarks at Large XNAChildcare
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
