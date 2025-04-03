Bill requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments advances

All public schools in Arkansas would be required to display a copy of the Ten Commandments under a bill making its way through the state legislature. Senate Bill 433 would require a Ten Commandments display in all state and local government buildings, including public schools and universities. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Alyssa Brown, says it’s an effort to educate students on how the U.S. was founded and framed its Constitution.

Several Democratic lawmakers spoke against the bill, including Rep. Nicole Clowney, who said the bill goes beyond simply exercising religious freedom. Under the bill, the copies of the Ten Commandments could be funded by both private and public dollars. It now heads to the full House for a vote.