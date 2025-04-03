© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Hope Cancer Resources hosts free skin cancer screening clinic in Springdale

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:43 PM CDT
Canva Stock

Hope Cancer Resources will host a free clinic later this month in Springdale to screen for skin cancer, the most common form of cancer. Hanna Edwards, director of wellness at Hope Cancer Resources, says the organization is committed to providing access to care for as many community members as possible.

Each patient will have five minutes with a dermatologist. Edwards says the free clinic is supported through services provided by the American Academy of Dermatology, the Arkansas Cancer Coalition and four local dermatology clinics.

Sign-up for the free service is available now at Hope Cancer Resource's website, and the clinic is Thursday, April 17 from 6-8 p.m, at the Hope Cancer Resources on West Sunset in Springdale.

Tags
Ozarks at Large SpringdaleCancerLocal Events
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
