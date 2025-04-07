Prison apportionment bill failure, social transitioning bill amended in the Arkansas Legislature
A bill to fund a new prison in Franklin County has now failed to garner enough votes three times in the Arkansas Legislature. Plus, an amendment has been made to a bill that would criminalize social transitioning for minors and a bill that would make it impose a civil penalty on social media apps that "knowingly and willfully" contribute to a minor's suicide or suicide attempt. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore talks through the latest updates with Little Rock Public Radio's Josie Lenora.