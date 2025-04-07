© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Prison apportionment bill failure, social transitioning bill amended in the Arkansas Legislature

By Matthew Moore,
Josie Lenora
Published April 7, 2025 at 11:47 AM CDT

A bill to fund a new prison in Franklin County has now failed to garner enough votes three times in the Arkansas Legislature. Plus, an amendment has been made to a bill that would criminalize social transitioning for minors and a bill that would make it impose a civil penalty on social media apps that "knowingly and willfully" contribute to a minor's suicide or suicide attempt. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore talks through the latest updates with Little Rock Public Radio's Josie Lenora.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas LegislatureFranklin CountyTransgenderSocial Media
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
See stories by Josie Lenora
