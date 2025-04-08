Startup to provide outfitter services to a rehabilitated lake in Tulsa
Zink Lake Recreation is a startup and member of the Greenhouse outdoor Recreation Program (GORP). The company aims to provide outfitter services to the Tulsa area, specifically for the Arkansas River and the recently rehabilitated Zink Lake. Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis spoke to Creed Henrickson, founder of the startup, who said the idea for the service stemmed from his own experience after he and his wife moved to the region.