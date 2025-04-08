© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Startup to provide outfitter services to a rehabilitated lake in Tulsa

By Jack Travis
Published April 8, 2025 at 12:21 PM CDT

Zink Lake Recreation is a startup and member of the Greenhouse outdoor Recreation Program (GORP). The company aims to provide outfitter services to the Tulsa area, specifically for the Arkansas River and the recently rehabilitated Zink Lake. Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis spoke to Creed Henrickson, founder of the startup, who said the idea for the service stemmed from his own experience after he and his wife moved to the region.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
