Bill banning DEI policies within local governments heads to governor's desk

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:03 PM CDT
Courtesy / Little Rock Public Radio

A bill to ban diversity, equity and inclusion policies within local governments has gained final approval in the Arkansas Legislature. Yesterday, members of the House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 520.

Democratic Rep. Jessie McGruder spoke against the bill, saying the legislature shouldn’t interfere in local governments. The bill’s House co-sponsor, Republican Rep. Alyssa Brown, said it is necessary to ensure cities and counties aren’t in conflict with state law, as it mirrors a new state law that bans DEI policies in state government. SB520 now heads to the governor’s desk for a signature. 

Ozarks at Large Arkansas LegislatureArkansas General AssemblyArkansas GovernmentDiversity, Equity and Inclusion
