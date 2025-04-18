Tariffs, climate change brew challenges for U.S. coffee industry

As the trade war between the U.S. and the rest of the world continues, the coffee industry is nervous about supply and the new cost of doing business.

Jon Allen is co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab based in Rogers, one of the largest specialty coffee companies in Arkansas. He says they get 50% of their supply from Colombia, which has a 10% import tariff.

Allen told Ozarks at Large that these tariffs, along with climate change and high demand, are re-shaping the coffee market, and that will soon start to drip down to consumers.