© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Tariffs, climate change brew challenges for U.S. coffee industry

By Daniel Caruth
Published April 18, 2025 at 5:13 PM CDT
Canva Stock

As the trade war between the U.S. and the rest of the world continues, the coffee industry is nervous about supply and the new cost of doing business.

Jon Allen is co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab based in Rogers, one of the largest specialty coffee companies in Arkansas. He says they get 50% of their supply from Colombia, which has a 10% import tariff.

Allen told Ozarks at Large that these tariffs, along with climate change and high demand, are re-shaping the coffee market, and that will soon start to drip down to consumers.

Tags
Ozarks at Large CoffeeEconomics
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content