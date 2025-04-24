© 2025 KUAF
Four Arkansas towns receive grant funding for projects promoting the outdoors

Published April 24, 2025
Canva Stock

Four Arkansas towns received grants totaling more than $460,000 yesterday to fund projects that encourage Arkansans to spend time outdoors. The grants come from the Great Strides program, which uses tobacco settlement funding to create more accessible outdoor spaces. Governor Sarah Sanders joined Arkansas Parks leadership to present the awards and said she is proud that her administration has revived the program. 

The towns of Denning, Keo, Ozan and Sulphur Springs each received awards to create walking trails for their city parks. The current application period for the Great Strides program ends June 30.

