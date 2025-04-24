NWACC delivers Broadway romance with '110 in the Shade'
Northwest Arkansas Community College is bringing "110 in the Shade" to the stage tonight through Saturday night, April 24-26. The musical is inspired by the play The Rainmaker and delivers a classic Broadway love story, complete with ample song and dance. A few hours before the last rehearsal yesterday, I reached Stephanie Freeman, NWACC’s Theater Program Coordinator and the director of the play, and Drew Morris, music faculty at NWACC and music director for 110 in the Shade by Zoom.