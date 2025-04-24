Only around 29% of Arkansans have a Real ID

This story is from our partner Talk Business and Politics.

Only 29% of Arkansans, as of April 23, have obtained a Real ID as the May 7 deadline nears for all Americans to get the new form of identification required for air travel and other purposes.

The new ID, a federal mandate, will be required to board a plane, enter a federal building, enter a nuclear power facility, enter a military base, and for other purposes.

Examples of documents needed to receive a Real ID include a birth certificate, U.S. passport, current driver’s license, Social Security card, vehicle registration title, utility bill, bank statement, or pay stub. The cost for a Real ID is $40, and there is a $10 charge for a duplicate license. (Link here for more information.)

Scott Hardin, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), said state officials will determine after April 26 if they will again open certain Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices, also known as revenue offices, on May 3, for the expected rush to get the new identification.

Following are the state offices open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday to process Real ID applicants.

• Fayetteville Revenue Office: 3086 W. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

• Jonesboro Revenue Office: 206 Southwest Drive

• Little Rock Revenue Office (Ragland Building): 1900 W. 7th St.

• Monticello Revenue Office: 506 West Gaines

• Texarkana Revenue Office: 801 E. 4th St.

Hardin said the state issued around 807,000 Real IDs as of April 23, and issued a record 52,000 in March.

“We have just under two million ‘regular’ licenses and state IDs. It puts our adoption rate at about 29%,” Hardin noted in a statement. “We will evaluate after Saturday to determine if we need an additional Saturday to process the large number of Arkansans that intend to visit the revenue office prior to May 7. We are one of a few states that issue the Real ID at the time of the visit to the DMV. Many states place it in the mail following the visit.”

Arkansans may also make an online appointment at certain revenue offices, Hardin said. (Link here for the online appointment process.)

“Approximately half of our revenue offices are accepting appointments. We will continue to expand that list throughout this year,” Hardin said.

The federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will make allowances to travel for those who do not have a Real ID by May 7. However, a person will need forms of ID other than a driver’s license. Other acceptable documents include a U.S. passport, U.S. Department of Defense ID, foreign government-issued passport, an ID from a federally recognized Tribal Nation, and a permanent resident card. (Link here for more TSA information about travel identification.)

