Touring the new Heartland Whole Health Institute at Crystal Bridges

An initiative aimed at improving health and healthcare in the central U.S. has taken root in Bentonville. Alice L. Walton, the founder of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, was present for the grand opening of the Heartland Whole Health Institute on the Crystal Bridges campus. Walton's also the founder of this new venture.

Claude Pirtle, president of the Heartland Whole Health Institute, said that Walton established the institute in 2019 with the goals of improving access to high-quality healthcare, reducing healthcare costs, and enhancing health outcomes. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams visited the grand opening event and provided this report.