Talkin' Tunes with Sophia, Kyle and Wai-Kay
This weekly segment continues Timothy Dennis' "Talkin' Tunes" with Ozark at Large's Kyle Kellams, Sophia Nourani and KUAF technical director Wai-Kay Carenbauer.
Some of the events discussed this week include the Mother's Day Art Market Series at One South Main Studio in Fayetteville, the Big Honky-Tonk Dance featuring The Sons of Otis Malone and Tara and the Gift Horses at the American Legion in Fayetteville and Casper Milquetoast, Brody Parrish and Peyton Rossell performing at Club 509 in Fayetteville.