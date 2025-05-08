Deadline for Real ID passes

Americans are now in the post-deadline period for air travelers in the U.S. to get a Real ID to avoid extra security screening. Yesterday was the official deadline to have the new identification to board planes. Department of Motor Vehicles offices across Arkansas processed thousands of applications before the implementation deadline. Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, says staffers have been working longer hours to keep up with demand.

In addition to air travel, a Real ID will also be required in order to enter federal buildings in the U.S. To find all the documents required to attain a Real ID, visit the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration's website.