NWACC hosts afternoon of stress-relieving music

By Kyle Kellams
Published May 8, 2025 at 3:11 PM CDT
Music designed to help you release stress and anxiety will be front and center on the Northwest Arkansas Community College Campus tomorrow afternoon. Peace in the Keys will feature solo pianist Schumann Robert, who will perform music designed to guide the audience on a journey of serenity, resilience and reflection.

Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams asked Schumann, who currently works as a senior sales and replenishment analyst at the Barcode Group in Bentonville, about the event. He also invited Freda Goodman, a full-time music department faculty member and coordinator at NWACC, to join.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
