Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas medicaid recipients, advocates concerned about work requirements

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published May 9, 2025 at 1:08 PM CDT
Canva Stock

Arkansas Medicaid recipients and advocates are concerned about the state’s plan to reinstate work reporting requirements. The state has asked the federal government for permission to require some Arkansans to work a certain number of hours or meet exemptions to stay enrolled in the state’s Medicaid expansion program. Camille Richoux is the health policy director at the nonprofit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. She says the request could have adverse effects on the state’s overall health.

In 2018, the state became the first in the nation to instate work reporting requirements. Over 18,800 Arkansans lost their Medicaid coverage because of the move. Richoux says many of those people should not have been kicked off their insurance.

The federal public comment period officially ends on May 10.

Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
