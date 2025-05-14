© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Community gathers for town hall regarding federal budget cuts

By Jack Travis
Published May 14, 2025 at 2:49 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf
Laura Kellams addresses the crowd during last night's meeting.

Last night, Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families hosted a Town Hall at the Jones Center. The topic was federal budget cuts and how they may impact programs that some Arkansans rely on, like Medicaid, SNAP, supplemental housing support, Head Start and more.

Laura Kellams is the northwest Arkansas director for Arkansas Advocates. She said the nonpartisan organization’s goal is to inform Arkansans about policies affecting their lives and give them the means to make their voices heard. This meeting is the first of four around the state.

The night included guest speakers ranging from policy and program experts to “regular folks” who rely on threatened services.

Syard Evans is CEO of Arkansas Support Network, which is a Medicaid waiver service provider. She said the government mandates Medicaid Services, but Medicaid waiver Programs that allow people to receive in-home support are voluntary.

Community members also took the stage. Kenny Taylor spoke about how federal rental assistance helps him and his neighbors.

The audience was also packed with concerned community members. After the meeting, retired teacher Sheila Rowden said she gained a lot of information during the talks and is concerned about programs that young people depend on. She said she’s already heard of some effects. NPR reports that the Trump Administration plans to cut funding for 988 services.

Laura Kellams with Arkansas Advocates said she hopes people left last night with a renewed assurance that their voice matters.

Tags
Ozarks at Large MedicaidSNAPHousingCivic Engagement
Stay Connected
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content