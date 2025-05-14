Community gathers for town hall regarding federal budget cuts

Last night, Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families hosted a Town Hall at the Jones Center. The topic was federal budget cuts and how they may impact programs that some Arkansans rely on, like Medicaid, SNAP, supplemental housing support, Head Start and more.

Laura Kellams is the northwest Arkansas director for Arkansas Advocates. She said the nonpartisan organization’s goal is to inform Arkansans about policies affecting their lives and give them the means to make their voices heard. This meeting is the first of four around the state.

The night included guest speakers ranging from policy and program experts to “regular folks” who rely on threatened services.

Syard Evans is CEO of Arkansas Support Network, which is a Medicaid waiver service provider. She said the government mandates Medicaid Services, but Medicaid waiver Programs that allow people to receive in-home support are voluntary.

Community members also took the stage. Kenny Taylor spoke about how federal rental assistance helps him and his neighbors.

The audience was also packed with concerned community members. After the meeting, retired teacher Sheila Rowden said she gained a lot of information during the talks and is concerned about programs that young people depend on. She said she’s already heard of some effects. NPR reports that the Trump Administration plans to cut funding for 988 services.

Laura Kellams with Arkansas Advocates said she hopes people left last night with a renewed assurance that their voice matters.