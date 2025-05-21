© 2025 KUAF
Science & Environment
Ozarks at Large

Defining harm: Proposed rule changes to the Endangered Species Act

By Jack Travis
Published May 21, 2025 at 3:51 PM CDT
A northern long-eared bat, an endangered species in Arkansas.
Courtesy
/
Bat Conservation International
A northern long-eared bat, an endangered species in Arkansas.

Congress established the Endangered Species Act in 1973. The law has changed occasionally over the past five decades, and the Trump Administration proposed further changes last month. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis contacted Terri Lane, director of the Arkansas Wildlife Federation, to learn more about conservation, how different parties work together to protect endangered species and how this proposed change would affect their outcomes.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
