Arkansas State Parks increases access to hiking trails with Trackchairs

Arkansas State Parks are working to increase access to outdoor recreation. Recently, officials introduced a fleet of motorized all-terrain wheelchairs, called Trackchairs, to Logoly State Park in Magnolia and Pinnacle Mountain in Little Rock. These hefty devices enable people with disabilities to experience the park’s hiking trails.

Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reached out to Deputy Parks Director Jeff King to learn more about this program. Click here to learn more about the Trackchairs and reserve one for your trip.