Author Interviews
Ozarks at Large

New biography explores myth, legacy of Arkansas poet Frank Stanford

By Kyle Kellams
Published June 26, 2025 at 4:52 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas Press

A new biography from the University of Arkansas Press, "The Life and Poetry of Frank Stanford," looks at the life and work of poet Frank Stanford. Written by James McWilliams, the book follows Stanford’s early years in Mississippi and Memphis, his time in Mountain Home and Fayetteville, and his later life in New Orleans.

Stanford, who died in 1978, is best known for his 15,000-line poem "The Battlefield Where the Moon Says I Love You". The biography connects Stanford’s personal story to the themes in his poetry and explores his lasting influence on readers across the South and beyond. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with McWilliams this week.

Books Poetry
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
