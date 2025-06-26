Paying people for their contributions to machine learning with PayBots.AI
As AI systems like ChatGPT train on publicly available internet content—often including unpaid social media posts—software developer Karen Kilroy is offering a new model. Her project, PayBots.AI, developed in collaboration with local writer Angel Acar, seeks to compensate individuals for the content they've already created and provide ethically sourced human data for AI training. She recently discussed the venture with Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis.