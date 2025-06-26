© 2025 KUAF
Science, Technology & Environment
Ozarks at Large

Paying people for their contributions to machine learning with PayBots.AI

By Jack Travis
Published June 26, 2025 at 4:52 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

As AI systems like ChatGPT train on publicly available internet content—often including unpaid social media posts—software developer Karen Kilroy is offering a new model. Her project, PayBots.AI, developed in collaboration with local writer Angel Acar, seeks to compensate individuals for the content they've already created and provide ethically sourced human data for AI training. She recently discussed the venture with Ozarks at Large's Jack Travis.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
