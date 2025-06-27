Midnight Wagon band releases album 'Happy Family Game Cartoon'

Northwest Arkansas-based indie punk band Midnight Wagon released their new album “Happy Family Game Cartoon” on June 27 on streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music. Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani sat down with band members Ian Garrett and Trevor Speight to discuss the group's new music and their eclectic influences, which include bands like the Pixies and Joy Division.

The song featured in this interview is “Destination Home Depot” by Midnight Wagon.