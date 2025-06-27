NWA high schoolers named Best Actress, Actor Diamond Award winners

Two young actors from area high schools may have bright futures on stage. Audrey Redwine from Fayetteville High School and Cardon Sullivan from Bentonville West High School are the inaugural Best Actress and Actor Diamond Award winners presented by Walton Arts Center.

The Diamond Awards meant both traveled to New York City to participate in the 16th annual National High School Musical Theater Awards, nicknamed The Jimmy’s. Both performers came to the Carver Center for Public Radio yesterday to discuss their experiences.