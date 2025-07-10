© 2025 KUAF
Health & Healthcare
Ozarks at Large

NorthWest Arkansas Community College launches practical nursing program

By Matthew Moore
Published July 10, 2025 at 4:55 PM CDT
Canva Stock

NorthWest Arkansas Community College opened applications for a new 12-month Licensed Practical Nurse program with classes beginning in January and applications due by the end of August. The program accepts up to 16 students for its first cohort, with graduates eligible to work in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Carla Boyd, director of nursing for NorthWest Arkansas Community College about the new program.

The application is available here.

Ozarks at Large NorthWest Arkansas Community CollegeNursingEducation
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
