© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated. Click here to learn more and support KUAF.
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Easterseals Arkansas opens new academy in Little Rock

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published July 29, 2025 at 4:12 PM CDT
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with students and staff, cut the ribbon to Easterseals Arkansas Academy in West Little Rock.
Courtesy
/
Nathan Treece/Little Rock Public Radio
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, with students and staff, cut the ribbon to Easterseals Arkansas Academy in West Little Rock.

Central Arkansas students with disabilities have a brand new school available to them. Easterseals Arkansas celebrated the grand opening of its new Academy campus in west Little Rock yesterday. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the state invested funds in the expansion to help better serve students with special needs.

“So when Easterseals first came to me, they had a wait list of more than 200 kids, and they were asking for $4.5 million to help with the expansion. The question I asked when they finished with the presentation was, would this help move every child off of the wait list? And they said, not quite. So I surprised my staff – who knows me as somebody who's always trying to cut spending – and I actually asked if we could do more, and we directed $6.5 million toward this project.”

 The school will serve up to 220 students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Lena Adams' son, Charlie, first came to Easterseals last year. She said at first, it wasn't clear whether there would be enough room for him in this upcoming year's kindergarten class.

 “So you can imagine the joy and the relief I felt when I found out that the Academy was expanding and Charlie would get to continue his journey with Easterseals. In that moment, all my worries melted away because of the generosity, vision and heart of this community – people who show up, give back and lift up others. Doors were open for Charlie and so many other children.”

 The new Easterseals Arkansas Academy campus will welcome its first students on Aug. 13.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue.

Tags
Ozarks at Large AccessibilityLittle RockEducation
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content