Talkin’ Tunes with Sophia, Wai-Kay and Kyle 7/29/2025

Body: In this week’s edition of Talkin’ Tunes, Kyle and Wai-Kay talk about upcoming music events, including “Sing Peace”, hosted by Weave NWA and Fayetteville Feeds Families at Arsaga’s Mill in Fayetteville and the Arkansas Bandmasters Association Convention’s Jubilation Jazz concert at ArcBest Auditorium in Fort Smith.

Songs featured in this segment include “Senor Trumbo” by Jose Ramos and Buena Vista Orchestra, “Lola Montez” by Volbeat, “Wondering” by Eureka Waters and “Polka Face” by Weird Al Yankovic.