New dementia care program launches in Arkansas

A program now available in Arkansas aims to help families and caregivers of those experiencing dementia. The Guide Model program began as an eight-year test in 2024 and was made available in Arkansas July 1.

The program sets a standardized approach to dementia care, including screening, caregiver education, coordination, respite services for caregivers, and more.

Sharon Sparrow is a home care representative for Right at Home Little Rock. She says without a comprehensive, top-down approach to care, dementia symptoms can become more pronounced.

"High rates of depression and behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia. And because of that, the family caregivers were starting to really suffer. And so while they were working on that pilot program, they were bringing on these families to get a better understanding of what's working and maybe what's not working and how to make it better," Sparrow says.

With an aging population, the numbers of families needing support for in-home dementia care is rapidly growing.

"Truly, in Arkansas, you probably have a neighbor who's experiencing some level of dementia that could use this benefit. The population is increasing in age. Hospitals are being impacted. The communities where these people are going are being impacted. And that's where we're able to step in and help in those areas, maybe to prevent those hospitalization, to help people, help keep people at home."

