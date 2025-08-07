© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help KUAF bridge the gap after federal funding was eliminated. This week, every gift DOUBLED up to $100K. Click here for more.
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

OAL Archive: The making of the Fulbright Peace Fountain

Published August 7, 2025 at 4:33 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas

Ozarks at Large is marking 15 years as a daily broadcast this month. As part of the celebration, the newsroom is sharing archival stories that reflect the depth and range of reporting the program has delivered over the decades.

Today’s segment revisits a story first aired on this day in 1998. Former Ozarks at Large reporter Jennifer Fulford filed from the University of Arkansas campus, where a crowd gathered to witness the final installation of the Fulbright Peace Fountain. The bronze sculpture, a 41-foot tower designed by renowned architect Fay Jones with collaborators Maurice Jennings and David McKee, was carefully placed at the fountain’s center between Old Main and Vol Walker Hall.

The story captures not only the moment of installation—a complex engineering feat involving a crane and an 11,000-pound bronze structure—but also the design philosophy behind the monument. Meant to evoke both a geyser and the concept of global peace, the fountain’s concentric water rings and compass-oriented tower were the result of years of design, fundraising, and fabrication.

The Fulbright Peace Fountain, named in honor of Senator J. William Fulbright, remains a notable landmark on the University of Arkansas campus and one of the final public projects involving Fay Jones before his retirement.

Ozarks at Large summaries are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue.

Tags
Ozarks at Large OAL ArchiveUniversity of Arkansas
Stay Connected
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content