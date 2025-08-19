Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 8/19/2025

In this week's edition of Talkin' Tunes, Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay talk about upcoming music events, including 'Buddy Shute & Friends' at Six Twelve Coffee House in Fayetteville and Muscadine Bloodline at the Momentary in Bentonville.

Songs featured in this segment include 'Hard Out Here for a Pimp' by Three 6 Mafia, 'Bend in the Road' by East Nash Grass, 'Ain't No Man' by the Avett Brothers, 'Your Place or Mine' by Brian OIdle and the Hillbilly Underground and 'Please Send Me Somebody to Love' by Jonathan Karrant.