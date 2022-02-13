Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fay Jones School of Architecture
The United Nations estimates that by 2050, more than two-thirds of the world will live in cities, which makes creating more sustainable cities a growing…
The historic residence of noted Arkansas architect E. Fay Jones is being brought to light through limited public tours and an interactive kiosk. The…
Joe Weishaar, an alumnus of the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, won a design contest for the national World War One monument when he was 25…
The daughters of architect E. Fay Jones gifted their childhood home to the University of Arkansas in 2015. Since then, the Fay Jones School of…
The Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas is collaborating with the University of Arkansas’s Forest Resources Center…
Paul Haas, the Music Director for SoNA, will conduct the world's first performance of a piece he wrote for the 70th anniversary of the Fay Jones School of…
Almost a year ago, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced it had acquired a New Jersey house designed by noted American architect Frank Lloyd…